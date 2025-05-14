U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,602 shares during the period. U.S. Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Parkwood LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $13,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,088.9% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.69 and a 200 day moving average of $46.08. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $35.18 and a 12 month high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

