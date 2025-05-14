Patient Capital Management LLC Sells 1,600 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Patient Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 409,955 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Illumina accounts for 2.5% of Patient Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Patient Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $54,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ILMN. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $751,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Illumina by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152,265 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $20,347,000 after buying an additional 22,718 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Illumina by 720.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,132 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $80.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $68.70 and a one year high of $156.66.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ILMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Illumina from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Illumina from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Illumina from $136.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Illumina from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $177.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.95.

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

