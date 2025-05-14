Madison Avenue Partners LP Has $5 Million Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP)

Madison Avenue Partners LP trimmed its position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,733,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558,025 shares during the period. Franklin Street Properties makes up approximately 0.5% of Madison Avenue Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Madison Avenue Partners LP’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $5,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. EMC Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 16,621 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Street Properties by 118.0% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 19,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Shares of FSP stock opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $1.36 and a 1 year high of $2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.21 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSE:FSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Franklin Street Properties had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 7.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is -6.25%.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

