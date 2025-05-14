Parsifal Capital Management LP Has $46.73 Million Stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Parsifal Capital Management LP cut its holdings in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 763,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 312,048 shares during the period. Nutanix comprises approximately 3.9% of Parsifal Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Parsifal Capital Management LP owned 0.29% of Nutanix worth $46,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $195,758,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its holdings in Nutanix by 6,785.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 2,139,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,885,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,269 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,639,000. Contour Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $87,318,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 4th quarter valued at $86,824,000. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Groen Max Pieter De sold 5,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $409,805,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,354,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $845,988,924.32. This trade represents a 32.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 7,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $580,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 558,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,877,450. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,514,740 shares of company stock valued at $410,918,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTNX. StockNews.com lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Nutanix and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Nutanix from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.85.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nutanix

Nutanix Price Performance

Shares of NTNX stock opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.84 and a 200 day moving average of $67.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.97 billion, a PE ratio of -235.43, a P/E/G ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.70. Nutanix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.35 and a 1-year high of $82.69.

Nutanix Profile

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.