105,919 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Acquired by Mufg Securities Americas Inc.

Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 105,919 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,412,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,927 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of AT&T by 196.3% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 216,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 143,744 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 237,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 63,359 shares during the last quarter. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at $691,000. Finally, DigitalBridge Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 2,865,814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,255,000 after purchasing an additional 365,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on T shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.71.

AT&T Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE T opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.11 and a 52 week high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $190.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Free Report)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.