Parkwood LLC Invests $10.75 Million in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Parkwood LLC bought a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 368,560 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $10,747,000. Baxter International makes up 1.2% of Parkwood LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Baxter International by 5,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 950 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Baxter International by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Baxter International by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 117.7% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. 90.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baxter International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Baxter International from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Argus raised shares of Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baxter International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.25.

Baxter International Stock Down 2.3%

BAX stock opened at $31.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.63. Baxter International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a 200-day moving average of $31.91.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Baxter International had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is -61.82%.

About Baxter International

(Free Report)

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Products and Therapies, Healthcare Systems and Technologies, Pharmaceuticals, and Kidney Care. The company offers sterile intravenous (IV) solutions; infusion systems and devices; parenteral nutrition therapies; generic injectable pharmaceuticals; surgical hemostat and sealant products, advanced surgical equipment; smart bed systems; patient monitoring and diagnostic technologies; and respiratory health devices, as well as advanced equipment for the surgical space, including surgical video technologies, precision positioning devices, and other accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baxter International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baxter International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.