120,978 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 120,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,457,000. Lear accounts for about 1.3% of Parkwood LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Lear at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Lear by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,216 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Lear by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 410,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,913,000 after purchasing an additional 77,691 shares during the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $3,871,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,614,227 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $247,566,000 after purchasing an additional 283,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Lear by 9.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 135,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In related news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.80 per share, with a total value of $199,940.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,940.40. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lear Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of Lear stock opened at $95.55 on Wednesday. Lear Co. has a 12-month low of $73.85 and a 12-month high of $133.56. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.48. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lear from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Cowen lowered shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Lear from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

