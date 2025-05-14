Parkwood LLC Makes New $8.82 Million Investment in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,076,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,815,000. Parkwood LLC owned approximately 1.27% of JELD-WEN as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 477,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,908,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 49,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 429,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 20,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.50 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.95 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a market cap of $379.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. JELD-WEN had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $5.00 to $2.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.34.

In other news, Director Steven E. Wynne acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $60,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,280. This represents a 55.56% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.26 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 13,250,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,448,633.78. This represents a 1.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 864,404 shares of company stock valued at $4,662,392 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells wood, metal, and composite materials doors, windows, and related building products in North America and Europe. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; stile and rail doors; and wood, vinyl, and wood composite windows.

