Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $56.89 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 308,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,859 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $56,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 578,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,685,000 after buying an additional 69,733 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 340,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,877,000 after acquiring an additional 75,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,843,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $183.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.99 and a fifty-two week high of $199.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

