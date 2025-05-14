Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 274,569 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 18,024 shares during the period. Cooper Companies accounts for about 3.4% of Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $25,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COO. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 458 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 24.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $117.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.25.

Cooper Companies Stock Down 3.2%

COO stock opened at $81.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.08. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.81 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $964.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.25 million. Analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.