Parkwood LLC Makes New Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,699 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,650,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,968,000 after acquiring an additional 105,287 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,989,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 14,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,023,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 196.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in United Rentals by 580.5% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In other news, EVP Michael D. Durand sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $626.28, for a total value of $688,908.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,697.44. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $499,748.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,957.06. The trade was a 26.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,567 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Trading Up 1.9%

United Rentals stock opened at $725.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.70. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $525.91 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $712.30.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $8.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.92 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on URI. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of United Rentals from $535.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $702.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $705.00 to $666.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $732.00 to $786.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $725.69.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

