Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 856,778 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 471.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,778 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $74,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BND. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.97 and a one year high of $75.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.67.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

