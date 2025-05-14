Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 791,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,096 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.33% of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $81,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $386,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Meketa Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,927,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $848,000.

NASDAQ VONG opened at $102.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.40 and a 1-year high of $107.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.1366 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

