178,402 Shares in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Bought by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 178,402 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montag & Caldwell LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Ares Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:ARCC opened at $21.78 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 50.90%. Ares Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.82%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.66%.

Ares Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.