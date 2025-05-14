Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Stock Position Boosted by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 132.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198,554 shares during the period. Camtek accounts for about 5.5% of Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Noked Israel Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $28,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Camtek by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Camtek by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Camtek by 364.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek Stock Down 0.9%

CAMT stock opened at $68.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 5.00 and a quick ratio of 4.11. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $140.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.06). Camtek had a net margin of 27.61% and a return on equity of 24.99%. Research analysts predict that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CAMT shares. Barclays cut their target price on Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Camtek from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Camtek from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Camtek Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.