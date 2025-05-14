40,670 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd

Nearwater Capital Markets Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Elevance Health by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 50,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,551,000 after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 597.2% in the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 9,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Elevance Health by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 720,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,073,000 after acquiring an additional 326,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total value of $1,388,635.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 4,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.82, for a total value of $1,949,074.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,061,809.14. The trade was a 19.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,535 shares of company stock valued at $3,521,612. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

NYSE ELV opened at $375.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $423.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $404.14. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $362.21 and a 1 year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $11.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.60 by $1.37. The firm had revenue of $48.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.26 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 3.38%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $483.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens lowered Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.38.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

