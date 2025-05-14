Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $49.78 Million in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 199,396 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 965.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AZPN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Baird R W lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $171.25 and a fifty-two week high of $277.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.36. The company has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology Company Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

