Nomura Holdings Inc. Purchases 161,495 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 837,031 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,495 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $29,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 7.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 110,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,896,000 after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the fourth quarter valued at about $574,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,902 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJRI shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $33.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BJ’s Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.20.

BJ’s Restaurants Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $42.84 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.28. The firm has a market cap of $947.45 million, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.61 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $347.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.70 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 1.23%. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ’s Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts under brand name Pizookie. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ’s Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

