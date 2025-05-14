Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Purchased by Naman Capital Ltda

Naman Capital Ltda boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 82.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 233,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,466 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 24.4% of Naman Capital Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Naman Capital Ltda owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $40,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSP. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,993,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,149,000 after buying an additional 2,338,882 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 21,084.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 8,491,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,984,000 after buying an additional 8,451,521 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 318.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,162,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,306,000 after buying an additional 6,211,920 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,366,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,149,000 after buying an additional 275,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,936,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,809,000 after buying an additional 94,658 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $177.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $150.35 and a 1 year high of $188.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $168.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.34.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

