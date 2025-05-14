Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $672.84 Million Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,436,579 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 95,124 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.88% of The Cigna Group worth $672,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

CI stock opened at $301.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $325.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $309.94. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $262.03 and a fifty-two week high of $370.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 2,376 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.35, for a total transaction of $737,391.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,924.85. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $3,182,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CI. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered The Cigna Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.33.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

