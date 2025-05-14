NorthRock Partners LLC Has $12.23 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 107.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $12,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $139.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $118.15 and its 200-day moving average is $126.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.