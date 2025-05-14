Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in HSBC stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get HSBC alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $58.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. HSBC Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $39.42 and a 1 year high of $61.88.

HSBC Announces Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.35. HSBC had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded HSBC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HSBC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Get Our Latest Report on HSBC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in HSBC by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 5,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of HSBC by 2.5% in the first quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in HSBC by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in HSBC by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in HSBC by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About HSBC

(Get Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.