Numerai GP LLC Increases Stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Numerai GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) by 117.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,191 shares during the period. Numerai GP LLC owned about 0.15% of Progyny worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Progyny by 530.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 706,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 594,140 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 48,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Progyny by 341.4% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Leibman Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progyny by 100.7% during the 4th quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 63,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 31,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Progyny stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. Progyny, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.62.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $324.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.86 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Progyny from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Progyny from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.45.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

