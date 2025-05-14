Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Invests $812,000 in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,618,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $942,506,000 after buying an additional 6,818,993 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth $222,815,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 4,506.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,344,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $162,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293,764 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Celanese by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,969,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Celanese by 891.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.16. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $161.94.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CE shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Celanese from $73.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.89.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

