NorthRock Partners LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1,634.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,745 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $5,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $106.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $108.91. The company has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.93.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

