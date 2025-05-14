iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Purchased by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 921.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,671 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,878,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,513,000 after purchasing an additional 764,970 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,940,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,488,000 after buying an additional 2,257,493 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,602,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,672,000 after buying an additional 999,882 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,975,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,740,000 after buying an additional 186,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,478,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,201,000 after acquiring an additional 148,960 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $102.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 1.12. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.31 and a fifty-two week high of $107.14.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

