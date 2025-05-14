Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of ASAZY stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ASSA ABLOY AB has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.24.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Increases Dividend

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:ASAZY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.07 billion. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 15.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1387 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. This is a positive change from ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.13. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ASAZY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Pareto Securities upgraded ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Company Profile

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening and access products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company provides digital access solutions, such as electronic access control ecosystem, wireless solutions, electronic key solutions, standalone access solutions, and wired solutions; swing, revolving, and sliding doors; mechanical products, including hinges, lever handles, mortise lockcases, euro profile cylinders, panic exit devices, door closers, floor spring, and general hardware; and doors.

