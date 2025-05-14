Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 2,388 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,388 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Boston Partners increased its position in PPL by 8,266.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,518,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,060,000 after buying an additional 9,404,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 4th quarter worth $228,509,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL in the 4th quarter worth about $147,480,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPL by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,465,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $891,532,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380,745 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in PPL by 182.2% during the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 3,951,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551,070 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL Stock Performance

PPL stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $27.24 and a twelve month high of $36.70.

PPL Increases Dividend

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This is a positive change from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPL. Citigroup raised PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $39,857.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,668.26. The trade was a 2.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

