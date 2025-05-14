Fitness Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 11th

Apple, Lululemon Athletica, PDD, Celsius, and Planet Fitness are the five Fitness stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fitness stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose core business revolves around health and exercise—everything from gym and studio chains to home-equipment manufacturers, wearable?tech producers and digital?workout platforms. By buying fitness stocks, investors gain exposure to consumer spending on wellness and exercise, but they also take on risks tied to seasonal demand, shifting health trends and technological innovation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fitness stocks within the last several days.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

AAPL stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $198.53. 36,406,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,093,894. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. Apple has a 1-year low of $169.21 and a 1-year high of $260.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

LULU traded down $2.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $279.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,679,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,263. The company has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica has a one year low of $226.01 and a one year high of $423.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $288.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $337.47.

PDD (PDD)

PDD Holdings Inc., a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $109.65. 3,846,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,163,519. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200 day moving average of $109.55. PDD has a fifty-two week low of $87.11 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Celsius (CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

NASDAQ:CELH traded up $1.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.76. 6,163,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,881,240. Celsius has a twelve month low of $21.10 and a twelve month high of $98.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 83.55, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.67.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $3.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.54. 2,089,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,406,956. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.75. Planet Fitness has a fifty-two week low of $60.56 and a fifty-two week high of $110.00.

