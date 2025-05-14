Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Announces $0.90 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8993 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%

CCEP opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $91.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.50.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

