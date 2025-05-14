Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP) Announces $0.90 Semi-annual Dividend

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.8993 per share on Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% annually over the last three years. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 34.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to earn $4.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.79 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Down 0.3%
CCEP opened at $87.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.77. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a one year low of $70.82 and a one year high of $91.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
