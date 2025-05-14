Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to Issue $1.05 Quarterly Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.045 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Duke Energy has a payout ratio of 62.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Duke Energy to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 2.4%

DUK opened at $113.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $87.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duke Energy stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.00.

View Our Latest Report on Duke Energy

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.