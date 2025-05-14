Best Airline Stocks To Follow Today – May 13th

American Airlines Group, Delta Air Lines, and United Airlines are the three Airline stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Airline stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that operate air transportation services, including passenger and cargo flights. They represent investors’ ownership stakes in these carriers and are sensitive to factors such as fuel prices, travel demand, labor costs and regulatory shifts. Because airlines face high fixed costs and cyclical demand, their stock prices tend to be relatively volatile. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Airline stocks within the last several days.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

American Airlines Group stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.18. 43,471,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,265,603. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.31. American Airlines Group has a 52-week low of $8.50 and a 52-week high of $19.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $14.09.

Delta Air Lines (DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded up $1.49 on Tuesday, hitting $52.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,904,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,404,496. Delta Air Lines has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $69.98. The company has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $56.38.

United Airlines (UAL)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

Shares of UAL traded up $3.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,703,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,560,891. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $37.02 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.24.

