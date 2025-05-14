Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on May 30th

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0253 per share by the utilities provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Global Water Resources has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Global Water Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 107.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Water Resources to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:GWRS opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $276.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.51. Global Water Resources has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $13.98.

Global Water Resources ( NASDAQ:GWRS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. Global Water Resources had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.52%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Water Resources will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 252,000 shares of Global Water Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,379,899 shares in the company, valued at $23,798,990. This trade represents a 11.84% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Water Resources, Inc, a water resource management company, owns, operates, and manages regulated water, wastewater, and recycled water systems primarily in metropolitan Phoenix and Tucson, Arizona. It serves approximately 82,000 people in approximately 32,000 homes. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

