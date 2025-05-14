TXO Partners, L.P. (TXO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61 on May 23rd

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share on Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

TXO Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 217.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect TXO Partners to earn $1.91 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 127.7%.

TXO Partners stock opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $732.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.03. TXO Partners has a 12 month low of $15.22 and a 12 month high of $23.56.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $84.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. TXO Partners had a positive return on equity of 8.05% and a negative net margin of 63.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TXO Partners will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Simpson sold 31,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $601,344.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,785,651.24. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on TXO Partners in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

