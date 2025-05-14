Best Hotel Stocks To Consider – May 13th

Booking, Carnival Co. &, Kraft Heinz, Expedia Group, and Hilton Worldwide are the five Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, develop, manage or franchise hotel and lodging properties. Buying these equities gives investors a stake in the financial performance of the hospitality sector, which is driven by factors such as travel demand, occupancy rates and average daily room rates. As a cyclical investment, hotel stocks tend to rise and fall with broader economic conditions and consumer travel trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Booking stock traded up $65.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5,260.23. 92,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,863. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,678.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,859.32. Booking has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

CCL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.55. The company had a trading volume of 13,153,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,174,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a market cap of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.01.

Kraft Heinz (KHC)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,192,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167,729. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $36.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.34.

Expedia Group (EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $173.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,936,009. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $107.25 and a fifty-two week high of $207.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $161.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.92.

Hilton Worldwide (HLT)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc., a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

HLT traded up $4.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.23. 648,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,757,683. The stock has a market cap of $61.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide has a twelve month low of $194.93 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $225.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.81.

