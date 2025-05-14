Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.
Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Price Performance
Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.
About Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust
