Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0291 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th.

Shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust stock opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.12.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

