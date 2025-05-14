Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (VPV) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on May 30th

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0667 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:VPV opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.43. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

About Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

