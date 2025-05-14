Digital Media Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, Sunrun, Rocket Companies, and Digital Realty Trust are the five Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through online channels—such as streaming platforms, social networks and digital publishers. These equities give investors exposure to the growth of digital advertising, subscription-based models and the rising consumer demand for video, audio and interactive media. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $132.32. 7,962,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,588,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.53. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.07. The stock had a trading volume of 930,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,429,983. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $435.81. Adobe has a 52-week low of $332.01 and a 52-week high of $587.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Shares of RUN traded up $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 21,694,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,962,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $22.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.66.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of RKT traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. The company had a trading volume of 20,908,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,203,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 15.47 and a current ratio of 15.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.06. Rocket Companies has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company has a market capitalization of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.44 and a beta of 2.33.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of DLR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $164.66. The company had a trading volume of 533,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.65. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

