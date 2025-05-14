Quantum Computing Stocks To Watch Now – May 13th

Rigetti Computing, D-Wave Quantum, and IonQ are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or provide services related to quantum computing hardware, software or algorithms. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to the potential transformative impact of quantum technologies—such as vastly increased processing power for certain problems—but also carries elevated technical, competitive and market?adoption risks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Rigetti Computing (RGTI)

Rigetti Computing, Inc., through its subsidiaries, builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors. The company offers cloud in a form of quantum processing unit, such as 9-qubit chip and Ankaa-2 system under the Novera brand name; and sells access to its quantum computers through quantum computing as a service.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGTI traded down $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.02. The company had a trading volume of 59,021,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,041,088. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63. Rigetti Computing has a one year low of $0.66 and a one year high of $21.42.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 47,001,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,817,412. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. D-Wave Quantum has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $11.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.90.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

Shares of IonQ stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.42. 9,975,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,493,293. IonQ has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.11 and its 200 day moving average is $30.80. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 2.46.

