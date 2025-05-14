Promising Fertilizer Stocks To Watch Today – May 13th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, and Canadian Pacific Kansas City are the three Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that produce, distribute or market fertilizers used in agriculture to enhance soil fertility and crop yields. Investors track these stocks to gain exposure to trends in global food demand, commodity prices (such as natural gas and phosphate rock) and agricultural policies. Because fertilizer companies often benefit from rising crop prices and constrained supply, their stocks can serve as both cyclical and defensive plays within equity portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Union Pacific stock traded down $1.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $229.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,617,122. The stock has a market cap of $137.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific has a 52 week low of $204.66 and a 52 week high of $258.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $233.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of PBR traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.23. 18,659,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,641,312. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12 month low of $11.03 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

Shares of CP traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.57. 2,803,079 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,751,469. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $73.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 12 month low of $66.49 and a 12 month high of $87.72.

