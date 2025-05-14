NorthRock Partners LLC Acquires 403,812 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 177.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 631,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 403,812 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $57,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 678.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $87.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.21. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $101.62. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09.
About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF
SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.
