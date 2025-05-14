Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Sells 552 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,716,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,363,000 after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,657,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,861,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,030,000 after purchasing an additional 59,001 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,516,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,449,000 after purchasing an additional 54,648 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,103,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,875,000 after purchasing an additional 335,483 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of SDY opened at $134.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $119.83 and a 1-year high of $144.45.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

