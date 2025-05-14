NorthRock Partners LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 182.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,999,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,291,590 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.58% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $175,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 132.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,516 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 24,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,268,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.7%

SPYG stock opened at $88.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.45 and a 200-day moving average of $85.74. The firm has a market cap of $34.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $92.76.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.