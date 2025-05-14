Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.570-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $183.4 million-$188.2 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $186.6 million.
Sotherly Hotels Trading Up 1.0%
NASDAQ:SOHO opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Sotherly Hotels has a one year low of $0.59 and a one year high of $1.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The stock has a market cap of $16.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.89.
Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Sotherly Hotels had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotherly Hotels will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sotherly Hotels Company Profile
Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Sotherly may also opportunistically acquire hotels throughout the United States.
