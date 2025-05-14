OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 173,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,620 shares during the quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.06% of StoneCo worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in StoneCo by 170.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 440,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after buying an additional 277,963 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $383,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in StoneCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. boosted its holdings in StoneCo by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 27,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in StoneCo by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 987,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after purchasing an additional 47,841 shares during the last quarter. 73.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

StoneCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ:STNE opened at $13.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.18. StoneCo Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.72 and a 1-year high of $15.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StoneCo ( NASDAQ:STNE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. StoneCo had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $625.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STNE. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of StoneCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on StoneCo from $5.70 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

