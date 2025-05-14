Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $93.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.04 million. Fathom had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%.

Fathom Price Performance

FTHM stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.05 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.95. Fathom has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $3.37.

Get Fathom alerts:

Insider Activity at Fathom

In other Fathom news, Director Stephen H. Murray acquired 138,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.72 per share, for a total transaction of $99,916.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 266,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,880. The trade was a 108.65% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fathom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fathom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.