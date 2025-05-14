Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Announces Earnings Results

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Repare Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 99.76% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%.
Repare Therapeutics Trading Up 5.1%
NASDAQ RPTX opened at $1.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.71. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 0.85. Repare Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th.
Repare Therapeutics Company Profile
Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.
