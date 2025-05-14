Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.71 EPS

Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $2.71, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $211.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.09 million. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 14.09%.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

Shares of NUTX stock opened at $125.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. Nutex Health has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $152.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $696.14 million, a PE ratio of -13.42 and a beta of -0.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group upped their price target on Nutex Health from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Jon Christian Bates purchased 1,000 shares of Nutex Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $81.81 per share, with a total value of $81,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $399,887.28. The trade was a 25.72% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 38.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutex Health

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nutex Health stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) by 6,590.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nutex Health were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health Inc operates as a physician-led, healthcare services, and operations company. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management (PHM), and Real Estate. The PHM segment establishes and operates independent physician associations; and offers a cloud-based platform for healthcare organizations to provide value-based care and population health management.

