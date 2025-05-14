Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 133,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up 6.0% of Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $26,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VBR. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Apollon Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 2,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. One Day In July LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $193.24 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.33 and its 200 day moving average is $196.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $103.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.
