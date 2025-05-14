Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $5,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 8,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Eaton by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Melius lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Eaton from $315.00 to $306.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Eaton from $390.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Eaton from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.13.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total transaction of $629,364.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,004,014.34. This represents a 38.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 51,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.43, for a total value of $15,593,423.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,490,880.92. This trade represents a 9.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 156,660 shares of company stock valued at $49,622,894 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Stock Up 2.7%

Eaton stock opened at $330.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $284.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $319.88. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $231.85 and a 1-year high of $379.99. The company has a market cap of $129.46 billion, a PE ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 15.25% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 12.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 41.98%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

